Events

Y108 Ultimate Bash at The Westmoreland Fair

Saturday

Aug 26, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

123 Blue Ribbon Lane
Greensburg, PA 15601 Map

Official Box Office

Find Tickets Official

Secondary Box Office

Find Tickets Official

More Info

Get your tickets now for the Y108 Ultimate Bash, at The Westmoreland Fair Saturday August 26th, 7pm-10pm.

Lots of phenomenal prizes will be given away every 8 minutes ranging from concert tickets to overnight get-a-ways! Bash Tickets are on-sale now at westmorelandfair.com and are just $17 and include your fair admission. All proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Official Ticket Link

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Iggy Azalea

Demand it!

Avicii

Demand it!

London Grammar

Demand it!

Coldplay

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

Listen Live