This event is an exciting addition to March of Dimes signature event, March for Babies. By participating in Run for Babies you are helping moms have healthy, full-term babies as well as funding research to find why prematurity occurs and preventions to keep it from happening. This competitive 5K will use chip timing to determine race results.



The run takes place before the walk, and we invite runners to stay and join the March for Babies festivities.



Check In and Registration for the 5K will be on the North Shore on Art Rooney starting at 7:00am.



This is a flat, fast 5K run through the city streets and along the Riverfront Trail.



Walkers in March for Babies will start at 9:30 a.m.





Event Schedule:

Registration 4/30/2017 7:00 am - 7:55 am

Event Start 4/30/2017 8:00 am

Post Event Activities Start 4/30/2017 9:00 am

Adult Runner: $35.00 Adult Runner Registration Youth Runner: $35.00 Youth Runner Registration Corporate Team of 10: $315.00 Registration for 10 people includes a 10% discount off regular individual price.