Saturday

Nov 25, 2017 – 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

210 Racetrack Rd.
Washington, PA 15301 Map

More Info

Y108 is taking over The Meadows! join us Saturday, November 25th at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.

Betting with the Stars vs. sister stations 100.7 Star & 93.7 The Fan

Listen at 5:25pm on Wednesday (11/22) for your chance to join Wookie on Saturday, November 25 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino.

Cheer on Wookie for one lap around the racetrack.

Play…
- one game of bowling
- 10 hands of Blackjack
- $10 Bankroll to bet on one Meadows Race

Grand Prize winner receives…
- 1 overnight stay at Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South/Meadows Racetrack & Casino
- Dinner for 2 up to $150 at Bistecca Steak House inside The Meadows
-$100 free slot play at The Meadows

We’ll be broadcasting live from 9am to 7pm.

Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm

Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.

Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO WIN

